TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday afternoon were searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone.

The Central Texas girl was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of E Victory.

She is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call TPD at 254-298-5500.

