Team Waco members break down barriers to participate in IRONMAN

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Greater Waco Sports Commission is helping five athletes overcome financial, mental and physical barriers to participate in this weekend’s IRONMAN Waco.

The past few months Team Waco’s five members have been cycling, working with dieticians and other trainers to prepare for the race.

For them, the IRONMAN Waco serves a purpose - one more than just staying in shape.

“As a child I had a rough childhood,” team member Angel Muñiz said. “My purpose is to just let everybody know that no matter what your upbringing is, you have control of your future and you can accomplish big things.”

Team Waco member Caleb Scarbrough said he had a rough childhood.

“I grew up in a troubled home and with that I started to run to get away from things, whether it was after school activities or just running,” he said. “Constantly doing things to just push myself. The IRONMAN just happened to fall in place with that.”

IRONMAN Waco fell in place for Michaela McCown’s passions too, she’s a race volunteer turned participant.

“One reason why I wanted to join Team Waco is to challenge myself in competing in an IRONMAN,” she said.

But McCown said she also wants to make a difference.

“Improve the environmental sustainability of the local race,” she said.

Meanwhile it’s one foot in front of another for Erika Sutton.

“After grad school and babies and kids I kind of lost myself mentally and physically,” Sutton said.

After struggling with postpartum, anxiety and eating disorders she’s proud of how far she’s come.

“In the last year, I kind of have been able to find myself again,” Sutton said.

Jessie Patterson said her why is the child she gave up for adoption.

“I think mentally I really struggled a lot,” she said.

But she’s turning her pain into perseverance.

“I truly spent half of my life not believing in myself and just being afraid to learn new things,” Patterson said.

Patterson, Sutton and Muñiz will compete in the half IRONMAN race. While McCown and Scarbrough will compete in the full IRONMAN race.

Both races will take place this weekend down the Brazos River and all around the Waco area.

