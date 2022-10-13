Texas gas prices increase by 12 cents within a week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Statewide gas prices have increased as more crude oil enters the market, reports AAA.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.32 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is 12 cents more than on this day last week.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.63 per gallon while drivers in McAllen and Brownsville are paying the least at $3.19 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.91, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week.

According to AAA Watch, the trend of higher prices may slow as the latest data on inflation could continue to instill fears of an economic slowdown.

“Market forces continue to oppose each other with each headline – whether it be focused on supply or demand,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Market watchers will be waiting to see just how impactful the OPEC+ cuts are versus continued concerns for a market slowdown, which could lessen demand for fuel products.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the second lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.20 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

