Two of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives caught in Louisiana and Iowa

Left to right: Braeion Joseph Henderson, Paul Anthony Basaldua (Texas DPS)
By Madison Herber
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Braeion Henderson and Paul Anthony Basaldua, two of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives, are back in custody.

Henderson, 37, is on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list and was arrested on September 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force, The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents.

Authorities say Henderson is from Rowlett, near Rockwall, and had been wanted since November 2020. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In February 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Henderson had a previous conviction in 2009 for aggravated promotion of prostitution and two counts of compelling prostitution under age 18 after incidents involving a 14-year-old girl. He was given multiple three-year sentences to be served concurrently.

Basaldua, 35, of McAllen, was arrested in Iowa. He had been wanted since August 2021 for aggravated sexual assault. In July 2022, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

In 2009, Basaldua was convicted of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and served 37 months in a federal prison. In 2012, he was sentenced to 18 months of confinement after being convicted of burglary of a building, and in 2017, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years of confinement.

He was arrested in Council Bluffs, Iowa by the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, along with the Council Bluffs Police Department. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, also assisted in coordinating the arrest.

So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 53 people off the lists including 20 gang members and 28 sex offenders. In addition, $77,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

