Warming trend into the weekend before a strong cold front arrives bringing some rain and our first real taste of fall

If you stepped outside today you probably noticed the “not as hot” air in place across Central Texas. We had a cold front blow through our area Wednesday evening/night, but sadly this didn’t bring a major change.. In fact it’s still very warm this afternoon. Highs reached back into the mid 80s to around 90°, but better than that 100° we hit on Wednesday. Outside of the warmth, conditions are comfortable as we have breezy northeast winds and drier air in place.

Friday morning starts out pleasant with temperatures in the mid 50s, but another warming trend quickly takes place as we see south winds return. We look to be back into the upper 80s to low 90s closing out the work week. Another thing that will be on the increase Friday into the weekend is higher humidity. We look to warm up even more on Saturday. Temperatures starting the day look to be in the 60s and may reach into the low to mid 90s for the afternoon with strong south winds.

We’re hoping that the warm up Friday and Saturday will be the last taste of summer for 2022. Forecast models bring a strong cold front into Central Texas on Sunday. This front looks to bring us our first real taste of fall and decent rain chances!

There are still a few things we will watch over the weekend that will help determine just how cool we get and how much rain we see. Two systems will be moving into Texas Sunday into Monday. The 1st thing is the cold front and the 2nd is an area of low pressure that will be moving in from the west. Depending on the exact timing and track of what these systems do will determine who has the highest rain totals.

Right now, we’re still expecting at least some measurable rain in Central Texas with this front. This will hopefully put an end to the dry streak we have been on since September 7th. We’re thinking the highest rain totals will be across our southern and southwestern areas with lower amounts for our northern and northeastern areas. Totals may range from a quarter inch north to around an inch south. Latest forecast models keep the highest rain totals to our south and west. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out as the front moves through Sunday afternoon and evening.

As far as the temperature changes with the front, it will still be warm on Sunday with highs potentially climbing into the mid 80s before the cold front arrives in the afternoon/evening. As the front moves through, it looks to bring back breezy north winds, clouds, and rain. This should help lower temperatures into the 70s behind the front and 60s by Monday morning.

Thanks to that front, cooler air looks to remain in Central Texas for the majority of next week. Monday, thanks to clouds and some rain in the area, highs look to only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Our weather dries out Tuesday and Wednesday and we gradually lose the cloud cover as drier air moves in. We have some chilly mornings in store for next week. Lows are forecast to be in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday, but get even colder by Wednesday. We could see temperatures in the low to mid 40s kicking off Hump Day!! Afternoon temperatures look to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight warming trend begins for the second half of the week and that means our temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday and possibly mid 80s by the weekend.

