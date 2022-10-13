WATCH LIVE: Killeen Chaparral Bobcats vs. Rouse Raiders

Killeen Chaparral Bobcats vs. Rouse Raiders
Killeen Chaparral Bobcats vs. Rouse Raiders(KWTX Graphic)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen presents Thursday Night high school football with the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats taking on the Rouse Raiders.

The game will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on the Central Texas CW. You can watch it over the air on channel 46.1, on DirecTV 12, Spectrum 1212 & 20, and Grande 812 & 12.

You can also watch the game live online on kwtx.com/xtra.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer

Latest News

Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott...
O’Rourke catches Gov. Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch
fastcast merry go round carnival ride
Jillian's Thursday Fastcast
Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking for the public's help
Copperas Cove police search for suspects in multiple robberies