Wednesday’s record-shattering heat turns to cooler-than-normal temperatures soon

Although the majority of Central Texans experienced high temperatures well above average in the mid-to-upper 90s, the Waco Regional Airport recorded a high of 100°! Not only did this break the record high for the day, which was 98°, but it’s now on the books as the latest last 100° day all-time. Why are we confident in saying that? Well, although we have some warm highs near and above 90° on the way Friday and Saturday, a strong cold front will swing through Sunday and finally give summer the knockout blow. Temperatures today will be colder than yesterday with morning lows in the upper 50s and 60s warming into the 80s. We’re expecting mid-80s west of I-35, but upper 80s and low 90s are in the forecast near and east of I-35. Despite today’s warmer-than-normal highs, we’re still forecasting near-normal low temperatures tomorrow morning as we dip into the mid-50s! The morning chill won’t last long and temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Saturday’s lows in the mid-to-upper 60s should reach the low-to-mid 90s with breezy south winds returning in advance of a strong front set to move through Sunday.

We’re still expecting at least a half-inch of rain to fall with our next front arriving Sunday. Although the front will push a bit too far to the south to bring us multi-inch rainfall totals, we’re still expecting a decent soaking. Unfortunately, we need a lot more than just one chance for rain to pull us out of the drought we’re stuck deep in the not mud in. Sunday’s morning temperatures in the upper 60s will likely only warm into the mid-80s. The clouds and eventually the rain associated with the front should push through just after lunch time likely dropping late-day temperatures back into the 70s. While most everyone should see at least a little bit of rain, there may be some spots that see low rainfall totals or no rain at all. Thankfully, the arriving front will pull some energy from an upper-level low toward us. The heaviest and most widespread rain will be focused Sunday night into Monday near I-10, but there still will be some rain locally. When all of the rain pushes out Monday night, we’ll be left likely with about a half-inch to over an inch of rain. Severe weather is unlikely, but a strong storm could form Sunday afternoon as the front moves in.

Behind the front and rain, we’re expecting cooler temperatures to hang around for a while! Clouds and lingering rain Monday keep us in the upper 60s and low 70s, but the departing rain allows cooler air to rush in mid-week. Morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies overhead. As skies clear Tuesday night, we’re expecting lows Wednesday to dip into the low-to-mid 40s. Highs near 70° Wednesday warm into the mid-to-upper 70s Thursday before low-to-mid 80s return late next week.

