‘We’re seeing more people than we ever have’: Food pantries experiencing uptick in need to benefit from ‘Food for Families’ drive

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday marked a special day at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo as KWTX-TV and volunteers started getting ready for the annual “Food for Families” food drive taking place November 18 by collecting non-perishable, canned food items at the fair gates.

Those who donated food received a $5-off voucher for fair admission, making it a win-win situation for both fair goers and those in need.

New data indicates food isn’t all that accessible for many Texans. According to a recent report from the USDA, nine states are above the national average of 10.4 percent when it comes to food insecurity, and Texas is, unfortunately, one of them.

Each year, KWTX partners up with food pantries all across central Texas to combat this problem, one that local pantry executives say has recently become more prevalent in the Waco and Bell county communities.

“We’re seeing more people than we ever have,” Robert Gager, the CEO of Shepherd’s Heart food pantry in Waco, said. “At the end of this week, we’ve already served 53,000 families this year. That’s double what we were doing through 9 months of last year.”

This uptick, another executive says, can be attributed to the current economic climate taking a toll on families.

“Last month there were over 79 brand new families needing assistance with their groceries,” said Alicia Jallah, the Executive Director of Helping Hands Ministry of Belton. “We’re seeing a lot of new families that are really struggling in this economic climate. Whether it’s inflation, gas prices, still suffering some with COVID. Just all of those. So the need is still high.”

‘Food for Families,’ the largest one-day food drive in Texas will take place November 18, with hopes of helping Central Texas families during the holiday season and beyond.

