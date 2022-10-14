10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17.

Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events.

Ironman Waco: IRONMAN Waco

Ironman Celebration :

Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart

Pivovar Biergarten

Sunday 5 – 7 PM

Caveat Art & Wine Festival in Salado: Events | The Barton House

Bacon Bash Texas: Bacon Bash Texas

Brew at the Zoo: Brew at the Zoo | Cameron Park Zoo

Culture on the Square:

Hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce

East Avenue D

5 – 9 pm

Killeen

Glass Pumpkin Event: Blow-Your-Own Glass Pumpkin Event

Sancho Rancho Pumpkin Patch: Sancho Rancho Pumpkin Patch

Exotic Reptile & Pet Show: HERPS Waco Exotic Reptile & Pet Show

Paranormal Book Cellar Investigation: Public Investigation / Book Cellar

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.