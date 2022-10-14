10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17.
Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events.
Ironman Waco: IRONMAN Waco
Ironman Celebration :
Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart
Pivovar Biergarten
Sunday 5 – 7 PM
Caveat Art & Wine Festival in Salado: Events | The Barton House
Bacon Bash Texas: Bacon Bash Texas
Brew at the Zoo: Brew at the Zoo | Cameron Park Zoo
Culture on the Square:
Hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce
East Avenue D
5 – 9 pm
Killeen
Glass Pumpkin Event: Blow-Your-Own Glass Pumpkin Event
Sancho Rancho Pumpkin Patch: Sancho Rancho Pumpkin Patch
Exotic Reptile & Pet Show: HERPS Waco Exotic Reptile & Pet Show
Paranormal Book Cellar Investigation: Public Investigation / Book Cellar
