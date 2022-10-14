Baylor falls to West Virginia 43-40

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a loss to Oklahoma State and then a bye week, the Baylor Bears traveled to West Virginia searching for their first win in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers scored first as Tony Mathis ran it in from 7-yards out. Baylor, however responded, scoring 17 unanswered points. WVU tacked on a field goal and found the endzone with under 3 minutes before the half, adding to the pattern of the Bears letting up before heading into the break.

Although, with 1:14 left in the first half, Baylor re-gained control as Blake Shapen connected with Craig Williams for a 39-yard touchdown. Baylor went into the break up 24-17.

In the third quarter, Blake Shapen took a bad hit as a WVU defensive back was ejected for targeting. Shapen, who was having a career day, would not return to the game.

Baylor’s backup quarterback was impressive, quickly hitting Hal Presley in the end zone to finish the drive with a score. Baylor led 31-24 then.

The second half turned into an absolute shootout with momentum swings galore. Nearing the end of the game Kyrone Drones threw an interception, but almost immediately Dillon Doyle picked off JT Daniels and Baylor took over with 3:19 left on the clock.

John Mayers kicked a 44-yard field goal to tie the game up with 1:40 left to play. West Virginia was able to kick a field goal of their own from 22-yards out to take a 43-40 lead. That would be the final.

