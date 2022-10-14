Beto O’Rourke launches 12 rally drive statewide

FILE-Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, second from right, poses with...
FILE-Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, second from right, poses with supporters during a campaign stop, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. As Democrats embark on another October blitz in pursuit of flipping America's biggest red state, Republicans are taking a swing of their own: Making a play for the mostly Hispanic southern border on Nov. 8 after years of writing off the region that is overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Democratic governor nominee Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is launching a statewide drive to Get Out the Vote as part of his growing grassroots campaign to deliver for all the people of Texas.

He will hold a dozen public rallies in every part of the state before Early Voting begins on Oct. 24.

“The people of Texas are ready to hold Greg Abbott fully accountable for eight years of failing all of us as he continues to put his extreme agenda over the people of Texas,” said O’Rourke. “We are going to bring people together in every part of this state to focus on the big things that unite us, get out the vote in record numbers and win political power on November 8.”

According to his campaign, this comes after O’Rourke announced that he outraised Greg Abbott for the second consecutive fundraising period, receiving more than $25.18 million from nearly half a million contributions during the last three months.

Beto recently wrapped up a 20-campus college tour to register young voters and get out the young vote.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

