Colder air and rain still arriving late this weekend, but rainfall totals are backing off...

After Wednesday’s record high temperatures, we enjoyed the “cooler” weather Thursday with highs that only neared 90°. High temperatures are staying toasty today and tomorrow before a cold front arriving Sunday FINALLY brings us a fall chill next week. Unfortunately for us, it’s now looking likely that the wind shift associated with the cold front may outrun the cold air which means we could struggle to get showers and storms going Sunday afternoon. Regardless, we’re still expecting quiet weather today. Morning lows in the upper 40s and 50s will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s around the lunch hour with late-day highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. South winds return today which will pull moisture into the atmosphere. Extra moisture overnight means partly-to-mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 60s reaching the low-to-mid 90s in the afternoon.

Rain chances have dipped to 40% both Sunday and Monday with a 50% chance of rain overnight Sunday into Monday. The setup for next week’s front has a cold front pushing through Sunday, but an upper-low from the west arriving Sunday night into Monday will keep the rain chances around and bottle the coldest air to the north until it departs Monday night. Unfortunately for us, rain chances have slipped to 40% because cities and towns east of I-35 could struggle to see rain with the front Sunday afternoon and Sunday night into Monday since moisture may be pushed southward before the upper-low sparks rain. By and large, the best rain chances with this system are from Austin southward where 1″ to 2″ of rain could fall. On average, we’re expecting a quarter-inch to half-inch. There WILL be some spots, mainly west of I-35, that see heavier pockets of rain push rainfall totals over 1″, but we’ll also have pockets east of I-35 especially that see minimal rainfall. Regardless, drought busting rain is NOT in the forecast.

Sunday’s morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s will only warm into the low-to-mid 80s with lower temperatures to the north as the front pushes in. Rain chances Sunday start late in the morning but the best chances during the daytime hours will be after 12 PM. As the front pushes through, we’ll likely see the rain come to a close near sunset, but we’ll see the rain chances come back up after midnight Monday as the upper-low arrives from the west. The overnight wave of rain will likely be the most widespread and could last through sunrise, but the bulk of Monday’s rain will likely be off to our west and south. Temperatures Monday morning may remain warm in the low-to-mid 60s as the upper-low from the west arrives, but the departing low will pull the colder air in during the day. With rain and clouds, high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s are expected. After Monday’s rain departs, fall weather arrives for a few days with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday being joined by morning lows in the 40s! Temperatures Wednesday morning, especially in rural locations, could dip into the upper 30s. Widespread frost isn’t expected just yet, but we’ll monitor the temperatures in case that changes.

