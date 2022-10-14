Good News Friday: October 14, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni and Friends Association presented two prestigious awards. Mandy Loftin-Conner is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. And Killian Hutchison of Waco, was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Leader Award.

The Charles Patterson Cavaliers swept the KISD Middle School Cross Country Championships. They won all four first-place plaques during last Saturday’s at Long Branch park. For the eighth grade teams, the top finishes were a repeat from a year ago. Excellence job to you all.

The West FFA had a great day at the Heart of Texas goat show. Rae-Lynn Ward had the 1st place Champion Lightweight goat and 5th overall Champion goat. Camryn Sinkule had champion Scramble goat and 9th place goat. Camryn and Raelynn were in the top 20 in senior goat showmanship. Great job both of you.

Belton ISD has two National Merit Semifinalists and six commended scholars! Caleb Bovell and Kevin Thomas are the two semi finalists! These designations recognize them as among the very top of the 1.5 million students who took the P.S.A.T last fall. Congrats to these students, their families, and teachers.

This weekend our own Ke’Sha Lopez M.C’d the Dancing with the Waco Stars. The event raised more than $142,000 dollars for the Family Abuse Center.

