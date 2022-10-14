Good News Friday: October 14, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni and Friends Association presented two prestigious awards. Mandy Loftin-Conner is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. And Killian Hutchison of Waco, was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Leader Award.

The Charles Patterson Cavaliers swept the KISD Middle School Cross Country Championships. They won all four first-place plaques during last Saturday’s at Long Branch park. For the eighth grade teams, the top finishes were a repeat from a year ago. Excellence job to you all.

The West FFA had a great day at the Heart of Texas goat show. Rae-Lynn Ward had the 1st place Champion Lightweight goat and 5th overall Champion goat. Camryn Sinkule had champion Scramble goat and 9th place goat. Camryn and Raelynn were in the top 20 in senior goat showmanship. Great job both of you.

Belton ISD has two National Merit Semifinalists and six commended scholars! Caleb Bovell and Kevin Thomas are the two semi finalists! These designations recognize them as among the very top of the 1.5 million students who took the P.S.A.T last fall. Congrats to these students, their families, and teachers.

This weekend our own Ke’Sha Lopez M.C’d the Dancing with the Waco Stars. The event raised more than $142,000 dollars for the Family Abuse Center.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Kenneth Corwin
Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer

Latest News

Chad Carr
Affidavit reveals new details in East Texas cold-case murder arrest
Good News Friday: October 14, 2022
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
East Texas police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex
Preservice teachers take an ethics seminar provided by the Athens State college of education,...
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements