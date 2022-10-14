Heart of Texas Fair ‘Hot Shops’ open all weekend with new inventory and unique customizations

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair has features 100 small-business vendor booths from all over Texas, selling customized, hand-made or unique items.

“What the Hot Shops add to the Fair is really that local connection with your local small businesses,” Melissa Adams, the HOT Shops promoter, said.

The shops have been open since the kickoff of the fair, and they will continue to be open until the fair ends Sunday evening.

“They have been here this entire time, and so, yes, we pull late nights, we do 12-hour shifts on the weekends,” Adams said. “It’s all worth it because...it’s all about connecting with the community, helping to grow their businesses.”

The shops will have some new additions just in case fair goers visited the fair previously.

“One thing is our exhibitors are constantly getting new inventory or creating new products, so we receive shipments here to the Hot Fair every single day of new items,” Adams said. There will be plenty of things that you didn’t see last weekend.”

Adams also said that most of the shops offer customizations or a unique theme that people may not see in Central Texas.

The “All of Us” booth features Louisiana-style dips and soup seasoning. The vendor makes soups and dips at the fair, giving out samples of the products to customers.

There is also a custom furniture booth at the Base---Deep Roots Decor and More. The owner is located in Woodway, Texas, offering customized logos, symbols or initials in fire pits, rocking chairs and more.

The HOT Shops would not be complete without a few western shops. SB Cowboy sells all things western, including custom cowboy hats. Customers can select a hat, add a branding, decoration and even customize the fit.

These are just a few of the hundreds of vendors located at the BASE.

These shops open from 4-11 p.m. Friday, 12-11 p.m. Saturday and 12-10 p.m. Sunday. There is not an extra fee to walk in the BASE and browse the HOT Shops.

