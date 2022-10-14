Home deemed total loss after early morning fire in Moody

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple Central Texas fire departments responded to a house fire in Moody Friday morning.

Fire departments were dispatched at 3:03 a.m. Oct. 14 to 274 Howard Drive on a call of a home fully on fire.

According to Lorena Fire Chief Derek Roper, the fire began to spread to trees around the home causing damage to a vehicle and tractor on the scene.

Due to the lack of water available, additional personnel units were called for backup.

There was only one person in the home. No injuries have been reported.

The home is deemed a total loss with the cause under investigation.

