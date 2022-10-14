Ironman Waco: Information on road closures, delays for Saturday, Oct. 15

Ironman Waco
Ironman Waco(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ironman Waco triathlon is Saturday, October 15, 2022. Below are interactive maps of the events, followed by a chart that explains the road closures and delays you can expect in downtown Waco and beyond.

EVENT MAPS:

The 26.2-mile run course crosses the Brazos River multiple times across several beautiful, historic bridges and winding your way back to finish at the Historic Waco Suspension Bridge.

The 112-mile bike course is a two-loop course through beautiful Central Texas rural roads. According to the event’s website, the two-loop course will take athletes past the Waco Lake and through the Waco wetlands before returning to downtown Waco.

The Ironman Waco Swim Course is a 2.4-mile, point-to-point swim that will take place in the historic Brazos River.

ROAD CLOSURES AND DELAYS:

Road closures and delays for Ironman Waco on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Road closures and delays for Ironman Waco on Saturday, October 15, 2022.(Courtesy Photo)

