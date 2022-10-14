Midway ISD student hit by vehicle in attempt to cross the street

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Midway Independent School District student was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to a letter from the school district to parents.

A Midway Middle School student was attempting to cross Panther way when hit by the car.

Emergency personnel from local departments responded and the student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We are asking parents to please have conversations with their students about the importance of using crosswalks and crossing guards and asking all drivers to please be vigilant and aware in school zones both during and after school hours. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the accident this afternoon please do not hesitate to contact me,” said Jay Fischer, Midway Middle School Principal.

