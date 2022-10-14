Potential condominium development raising concerns in North East Riverside community

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The North East Riverside community came together the night of Oct. 13 for its monthly meeting to address current concerns, including high-end developments proposed in their area.

Residents say they have just learned of a potential condominium development just minutes from downtown Waco. They say they live in a low-to-moderate income area and most of them can’t even afford to live in a condo.

According to OTJ Architects, the company overseeing the potential project, the new development would complete the city’s iconic gateway and expand onto a new river walk.

A spokesperson was supposed to be in attendance Thursday night to talk about the development and answer questions, but the president of non-profit North East Riverside Neighborhood Association says they canceled and asked to reschedule.

The president of the non-profit says that they aren’t opposed to high end development, but that they do believe there are other housing needs that need to be addressed first.

“We’re a low to moderate income neighborhood, so we can’t live in condos. We can’t afford a condo, but what we are advocating for is affordable housing, workforce housing, senior housing, those are the types of housing that we need out here,” says Jeannette Bell, the president of NERNA.

They also talked about several other topics and heard from local advocates for different community resources, like planned parenthood and the McLennan County appraisal district. Their main goal is inspiring the community to vote, because they say that will determine the foundation for their future.

KWTX did reach out to OTJ Architects for comment on the potential development, but have not heard back.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.