Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

Tree Top Concessions at 1701 North 4th Street inside the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco got an 84 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was pink slime inside the ice machine.

Pre-cooked hamburgers and corn dogs in the reach-in cooler didn’t have labels with dates on them.

The cups, napkins, and single use containers were on the floor.

That’s a no-no.

The food manager didn’t have their certificate nor were they on duty during the inspection.

This spot passed a re-inspection.

--

Buffalo Wild Wings at 2312 West Loop 340 in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the clean food containers still had burnt food on them, as did the microwave.

Some chemical spray was not labeled.

The fridge was covered in dust and dirt.

And the bulk containers weren’t labeled.

--

El Tapatio Riesel at 103 South Wiebusch Street in Riesel got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was a black mold-like substance inside the ice machine.

There were broken or cracked molcajete bowls.

A pan of cooked chicken was not held at the right temperature.

And guacamole, beef fajitas, and pico were also not held at the right temperature.

--

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Ohgane Korean Kitchen at 4103 West Stan Schleuter Loop in Killeen.

You can find everything from tempura to teriyaki, from Korean soups to kid’s meals.

People who have eaten there give it 5 stars.

They also describe it as nice and clean with food served hot and tasty.

