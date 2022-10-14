Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

Tree Top Concessions at 1701 North 4th Street inside the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco got an 84 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was pink slime inside the ice machine.

Pre-cooked hamburgers and corn dogs in the reach-in cooler didn’t have labels with dates on them.

The cups, napkins, and single use containers were on the floor.

That’s a no-no.

The food manager didn’t have their certificate nor were they on duty during the inspection.

This spot passed a re-inspection.

--

Buffalo Wild Wings at 2312 West Loop 340 in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the clean food containers still had burnt food on them, as did the microwave.

Some chemical spray was not labeled.

The fridge was covered in dust and dirt.

And the bulk containers weren’t labeled.

--

El Tapatio Riesel at 103 South Wiebusch Street in Riesel got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was a black mold-like substance inside the ice machine.

There were broken or cracked molcajete bowls.

A pan of cooked chicken was not held at the right temperature.

And guacamole, beef fajitas, and pico were also not held at the right temperature.

--

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Ohgane Korean Kitchen at 4103 West Stan Schleuter Loop in Killeen.

You can find everything from tempura to teriyaki, from Korean soups to kid’s meals.

People who have eaten there give it 5 stars.

They also describe it as nice and clean with food served hot and tasty.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
The missing baby and her non-custodial parent
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams and fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan.
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man

Latest News

Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
Buffalo Wild Wings Waco
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
Humane Society of Central Texas
Euthanization scare at Humane Society of Central Texas inspires locals to adopt, foster
Lupe Torres, a dishwasher at a Waco restaurant, was placed under $1 million bond after his...
Grand jury indicts convicted sex offenders in Waco on new offenses against children