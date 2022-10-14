Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano.

A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was traveling northbound on SH 36 approaching a left curve in the roadway.

According to DPS, the Ford failed to maintain lane, left the roadway, and drove into the bar ditch. The Ford then collided with a tree.

Jerry Quinn Humphries. 76. was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Andy Isaacs.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

