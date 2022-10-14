Texas murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin in connection to a 2021 murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been arrested in Wisconsin in connection to 2021 murder in Houston.

Israel Perez, 31, was arrested Oct. 4 by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He’s awaiting extradition to Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded at around 9:50 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021 at the 10801 East Freeway Highway 10 where the victim was found responsive in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced Baldemar Flores,31, deceased at the scene.

Further investigation led to the identities of two suspects as Josie Torres, 31, and Perez.

Perez is charged with murder in the 248th State District Court.

Torres is also charged with murder in the 179th State District Court and was arrested on August 16, 2021 by members of the HPD Westside Patrol Division Tactical Unit.

Murder charges were filed against Perez on Sept. 22 as well as charges of aggravated robbery, felony evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance in separate incidents.

