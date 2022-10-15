Another taste of summer this weekend before our first real taste of fall arrives next week

Warming trend will be taking place as we head into the first part of the weekend. This warming trend is ahead of our first significant fall front that will be moving in on Sunday. We’re hoping that this warm up will be the last taste of summer for 2022.

For the first half of the weekend you can expect it to be hot and breezy. Saturday morning is beginning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon we look to jump into the low to mid 90s! Those breezy south winds will continue to pump in that higher humidity, so it will feel a little more uncomfortable outdoors.

Now to the weather change we have all been patiently waiting for… the cold front. This front looks to bring Central Texas our first real taste of fall as we head into next week. Before the arrival of the front, temperatures to kick off Sunday look to start out in the upper 60s and even low 70s. We look to warm into the low to mid 80s for many locations Sunday afternoon before the front arrives. Temperatures do look to cool off behind the front as breezy north/northeast winds take over.

Sadly with the front’s arrival, rain chances are starting to decrease for Central Texas. This is because we will have a push of drier and cooler air as the front moves in, and that may hinder our supply of moisture pushing it to our south for Sunday afternoon and evening. There is still around a 40% chance for late day showers and storms in Central Texas, with the highest chances west of I-35.

The second system that we are watching that looks to bring us another round of rain is a trailing area of low-pressure moving in from the west Sunday night into Monday. This system looks to bring back more moisture. Our best coverage of rain looks to be Sunday night into Monday as the low approaches. Unfortunately, rain totals look to be highest for areas just to our south and west. We could see rain linger into Monday afternoon and things dry out for Tuesday.

Overall, this will not bring Central Texas drought busting rain… On average, we’re expecting a quarter-inch to half-inch. The highest amounts look to take place across areas west of I-35 with the lowest chances east of I-35. Multi-inch rainfall totals look to remain to our west and south with this round of rain.

Now let’s discuss those fall temperatures! Heading to work and school Monday morning temperatures start out in the low to mid 60s. Depending on rain and cloud cover, highs on Monday could range from the upper 60s north and west to mid 70s south and east. The cooler air arrives for all of Central Texas as our weather dries up and our skies clear out. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the upper 60s and low 70s! It may be time to find those warm coats as well as our morning temperatures may dip into the low 40s by Wednesday! A slight warming trend begins for the second half of the week and that means our temperatures warm into the mid 70s to around 80° Thursday and low 80s Friday and possibly mid 80s by the weekend.

