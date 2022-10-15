Fire torches 60 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched 60 vehicles.

The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze around 1 p.m. Oct. 15 to the call of the parking lot on fire and a grassfire.

Multiple fire departments from Little River academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Bartlett and Belton were called to assist.

“We currently have a fire in our parking lot and have to shut down for the time being. We will update here accordingly,” the farm said on Facebook.

Fire crews upon arrival were able to move some of the cars out of the way in order for them to not be destroyed.

According to the owner of the farm, no injuries have been reported or hospitalization.

The Bell County Fire Marshals Office is investigating the incident.

