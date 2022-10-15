Fire underway at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

on scene
on scene(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department is currently working on a fire at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple.

The fire was first reported at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm Facebook page.

“We currently have a fire in our parking lot and have to shut down for the time being. We will update here accordingly,” they said on Facebook.

This is a developing story.

