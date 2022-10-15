‘It changed our lives forever’: 4th annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial 5k honors domestic violence victims

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A sea of yellow gathered Saturday morning at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple to commemorate the 4th annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial 5k race, hosted by Priceless Beginnings.

“This was an idea I had from the beginning to make sure we took something good out of this tragic event,” Annie Hammons, the president of Priceless Beginnings and grandmother to Jenna Scott’s daughter, said. “So basically we brainstormed and created a nonprofit.”

The Central Texas-based nonprofit raises awareness about domestic violence, a silent epidemic that impacts over 10 million Americans every year, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Unfortunately, this includes Jenna and Michael, who were both victims who lost their lives.

In 2019, Jenna and her friend Michael were allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Cedric Marks. Their bodies were later found in shallow graves in Oklahoma.

“It was shocking, painful and it’s basically changed our lives forever,” said Jonathan Scott, Jenna’s father the VP of Priceless Beginnings. “It left an indelible scar on our memories.”

The annual 5k race was created as a way to honor them, said Scott.

“For us, it’s a memorial to Michael and Jenna to help us remember them,” Scott continued. “But also to use as an event to reach out to others in the community who are in bad situations.”

Hammons agreed, saying “I don’t want ever want to see another family experience the pain and sorrow that we experienced with this.”

The race was sponsored by various nonprofits, including Feed My Sheep, Aware Central Texas, Ark2freedom, and more, and all proceeds from the race will go to help children and families of domestic violence.

As for Cedric Marks, he was back in court this past Tuesday for more pre-trial hearings. The continuous requests and motions made from both sides have delayed his capital murder trial numerous times, which is currently set to start in February of 2023.

Anyone wishing to donate to Priceless Beginnings can do so here.

