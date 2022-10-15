Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched more than 70 vehicles.

The Temple Fire & Rescue Department responded to the blaze at around 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Multiple fire departments from Little River Academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Bartlett and Belton were called to assist.

The first units to arrive found approximately 10 cars on fire in the pasture area used for parking but due to the numbers of cars involved, the East Side Strike Team was called to bring in additional resources.

Fire crews were able to move some of the cars out of the way of the flames but approximately 73 cars were destroyed.

According to the owner of the farm, no injuries were reported and no one required hospitalization. The release from Bell County says four firefighters were evaluated and released for heat related injuries and two attendees were checked after experiencing an anxiety attack.

“We first want to thank all of our staff, first responders and customers who did everything they could to help us handle the situation we faced with the fire in our parking lot today,” the owners said, “We are so thankful to report that no one was harmed & that is of the most importance to us.”

Tonya Garcia and her daughter Ava were at the back of the farm when they noticed some dark smoke clouds.

“Then it started getting blacker and blacker and I walked toward it just to see what was going on,” Tonya told KWTX News 10. “I asked some people – do you know what’s going on? They said cars are on fire in the parking lot.”

Jimi Hernandez was also at the farm with his family when he noticed the smoke.

“I saw the black smoke I mean it was just pouring,” he said. “I was like I’ll be right back. I took off running. I didn’t know what was on fire, but I knew it wasn’t good.”

The Garcia family vehicle saw little damage, even though many cars nearby saw significant. For the Hernandez family, their car is a total loss.

The Robinson Family Farm owners said they have made the decision to close the farm on Sunday, October 16, but have plans to re-open next weekend.

The cause remains under investigation, but initial reports indicate that the fire possibly started from a discarded cigarette in the parking area.

Temple Fire & Rescue said the Rogers Fire Department is leading the investigation.

