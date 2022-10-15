No. 1 Texas Outlasts No. 18 Baylor VB in Four Sets on Saturday

Baylor Volleyball
Baylor Volleyball(Baylor Volleyball)
By Madelon Allen
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Averi Carlson had her first career double-double and Elise McGhee totaled a career-high 17 kills but No. 1 Texas outlasted No. 18 Baylor volleyball in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 17-25, 19-25), in front of 5,604, the third-largest crowd in program history, on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (15-4, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) used a thrilling second set to even the match, snapping a 16-set streak of wins for Texas (14-0, 6-0 Big 12), but the Horns were able to answer with wins in the third and fourth sets to secure the victory.

THE RUNDOWN

Set 1

The teams traded points to open the match, with Kara McGhee getting the Bears started. Allie Sczech sparked a 3-0 BU run, with a block from McGhee and Sczech taking the lead to 4-1. After Texas cut the lead to 5-4, Mallory Talbert pushed the lead to 6-4 with her first kill. The match went even at 7, 8 and 9 before a 3-0 UT run gave the Horns a 12-9 lead. Elise McGhee snapped the stretch with her first kill, after a nice find from Averi Carlson, to cut the lead to 12-10. The UT lead grew to 15-12 at the media timeout. After the Bears cut the lead to 17-16, UT ripped off three-straight to force a timeout from Coach Ryan McGuyre. The lead grew to 20-16 before Elise McGhee’s fourth kill of the match snapped a 4-0 run. UT finished it off with an 8-3 run for a 25-19 win. The Horns hit .586 in the first-set win, with Logan Eggleston owning seven kills in 13 attacks.

Set 2

Texas opened the second game with a pair of points before Sczech got the bears on the board. The lead grew to 7-2 before a timeout from the Bears. Lauren Harrison answered an Eggleston ace with her fourth kill of the match but the Horns took the lead up to 12-3 before a Baylor timeout. The Bears then took seven of the next 10 points, getting a 3-0 run courtesy of a swing and block from Kara McGhee and a kill from Harrison, before the Horns took their first timeout of the set, owning a 15-10 lead. A pair of Sczech kills sandwiched a UT point and cut the lead to 18-13. Elise McGhee then went to work, collecting four straight points to cut the lead to 21-17 and her sister Kara followed with a solo block to force a second UT timeout on a 5-0 BU run. The McGhee run continued, with a solo block then teaming with Kara for a McGhee block, cutting the lead to 21-19. Elise answered a UT point with the first of a game-ending 6-0 run, with her consecutive kills finishing of the set.

Elise McGhee accounted for seven points individually during Baylor’s run to claim the set after trailing 21-15. BU finished the game on a 22-10 run after trailing 12-3 early in the set. After hitting .586 in the first set, UT was held to a .171 hitting percentage in the second stanza.

Set 3

Kara McGhee’s kill snapped a quick 2-0 run to open for the Horns and Sczech cut the lead to 4-3. After a 3-0 run, Harrison right-handed swinger cut the lead to 7-4. Elise McGhee narrowed it to 9-6 with her 12th kill but the Horns went on a 4-0 run to prompt a BU timeout, trailing 13-6. Baylor rallied on a 3-0 run with kills from Elise McGhee, her 13th, and one from Harrison and Kara McGhee to cut the lead to 14-11 and prompt a UT timeout. UT grew the lead to 20-13 before Baylor called its last timeout of the set. The Horns were able to net five of the final nine points in the set to secure the 25-17 win and take a 2-1 lead.

Set 4

Texas opened the fourth set strong with points in three of the first four opportunities. Baylor then responded, cutting the lead to 7-6 after a block from Elise and Kara McGhee. The Longhorns lead grew to 11-6 before a BU timeout and the Bears answered with a 5-0 run that saw Harrison and Sczech net kills and Carlson finish an ace to even the set at 11-11. The Horns took a 16-12 lead with five of the next six points to prompt a BU timeout. The UT lead grew to 20-14 before the Bears ripped off a 3-0 run, with kills from Carlson, Talbert and Elise McGhee to cut it to 20-17. UT used five of the last seven points to secure a 25-19 win.

