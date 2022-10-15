From traumatic brain injury to debuting on the big screens: Blake Hyland inspires all in new documentary ‘Hi I’m Blake’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For many Central Texans, ‘Blake Hyland’ is a familiar name.

Nearly a decade ago, he made headlines when he suffered a gymnastics accident at just 14 years old that left him with a life-long traumatic brain injury.

“Our whole world was upside down,” said Patrick Hyland, Blake’s father. “We didn’t know what would happen next from minute to minute, from hour to hour. We almost lost Blake three times in the first five days he was in the PICU.”

But that didn’t stop Blake. Through tedious years of recovery, his family tells KWTX, as well as endless support from friends and family, the Central Texan beat the 50/50 odds of death from a deep coma and has surpassed all expectations.

Now, his story is hitting the big screen. ‘Hi, I’m Blake’ debuted on various streaming platforms last week and is already #2 on Apple TV.

Directed by family friend Jon Michael Simpson, the documentary details the Hylands’ struggle to paint a new picture for their lives while capturing the recovery of a boy with profound hope.

“They were generous enough to let me into their lives and let me stay with them for weeks at a time to be a fly on the wall in their world,” Jon Michael Simpson, the director of ‘Hi I’m Blake,’ said. “Year by year, we’d try to raise a little more money, be better at predicting good moments to be with the family. They’ve been incredibly patient with it all. It’s been almost 10 years now since we started filming, which is crazy.”

Blake has since made massive strides in his recovery, including plans to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Texas Tech University, traveling around the country for motivational speaking, and even working the counter at Bitty and Beau’s coffee shop in Waco.

“It just took faith to kind of press into this,” said Patrick Hyland. “And something great came out of it.”

‘Hi I’m Blake’ is available now on Apple TV, Amazon, and Altavod.

