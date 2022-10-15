Wrong-way driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to death of Dallas Police officer

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department has arrested the wrong-way driver in connection to the death of police officer Jacob Arellano, 25, who passed away from his injuries

Mayra Rebollar, 31, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter but is still hospitalized.

A Dallas Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. has passed away from injuries sustained after a wrong-way crash Tuesday.

Officer Arellano has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since June of 2019 and was assigned to Northwest Patrol Division, 1st watch.

Officer Arellano was traveling to work at 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11 for the start of his shift, was driving northbound Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard where he was driving in the middle of the three lanes when a sedan going southbound in the northbound lanes hit the off-duty officer’s vehicle head-on.

The crash caused the officer’s vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The officer’s vehicle rolled several times and stopped on the right shoulder of Spur 408. The officer was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The preliminary investigation has determined the wrong way driver may have been intoxicated.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

“Officer Arellano is survived by his parents, girlfriend, and infant child. Officer Arellano is also survived by his brother, also a Dallas Police Officer,” said the department.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.