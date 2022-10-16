Bexar County Sheriff deputy fired and arrested following in drug deal

Isaiah Thomas Palomo, 20,
Isaiah Thomas Palomo, 20,(Bexar County)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired following his arrest after authorities found cocaine among paperwork in his vehicle, KSAT reports.

Isaiah Thomas Palomo, 20, and Hollisha Janay-Lastar Nealy, 24, were arrested Friday evening, as stated in a press conferce by Bexar County Sheriff Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Authorities made the arrests after they “intercepted phone calls between Nealy and an inmate, 24-year-old Deandre Ross, who were planning to meet up with the off-duty deputy to exchange drugs,” said KSAT.

Nealy met with the former probation deputy in the parking of after she left her job. Once they met, BCSO Special Operations team stopped the truck Palomo was driving.

Palomo proceeded to attempt to hide the cocaine stash in paperwork in his car.

Palomo was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Nealy was arrested at her place of work and charged with intent to deliver.

According to Salazar, Ross will also be charged with additional charges to his current ones.

The investigation is still ongoing and the three may face additional charges.

