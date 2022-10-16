Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station

The collision happened Friday night along Wellborn Road at S Dowling Rd.
In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the train strikes the vehicle.(Video courtesy: Matthew Jara)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A collision Friday night between a train and a tow truck in College Station was captured on cell phone video and shared with KBTX.

According to College Station police, the rollback wrecker was parked on the tracks at Wellborn and S Dowling Rd and was in the process of hooking up another truck involved in a separate collision.

In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck approximately ten seconds before the northbound train strikes it.

Another man and a police officer were also nearby when the impact occurred, but nobody was injured.

The wrecker belongs to Phil Thweatt Wrecker Service.

Union Pacific representatives were on the scene Saturday to replace the flashing red light and gate that was damaged in the crash.

Photos show the damage from Friday night's collision between a tow truck and train in College Station.(Courtesy images to KBTX)

Editor’s note: The video provided to KBTX courtesy of Matthew Jara does not contain audio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

