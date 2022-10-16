Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

Stabbing
Stabbing(WBNG 12 News)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child who was stabbed by her mother Sunday afternoon.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constables responded to an incident, at Spring Creek Park according to a tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to Gonzalez, the child around 5-6 years old was transported to the hospital where the she was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.

