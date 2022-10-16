Coldest air since early spring arriving in Central Texas this week

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store.

It’s weather change day everyone! We had round #1 of rain move in late Sunday morning into the afternoon. This was all ahead of the cold front that is set to move into Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours. As the front moves south that will be chance #2 of us seeing rain. Then a slow moving low-pressure system that’s out to our west will approach our area tonight.. Which will bring chance #3 of rain!

Our dry streak that we’ve been on since early September has finally come to an end. Some of this rain Sunday has been and will be heavy at times.. So as a reminder since we haven’t seen rain in a while, plan to give yourself extra travel time and take it slow on wet roads.

Here are those rain details: Sunday morning rain wrapped up for most, but we keep scattered showers and a few storms in the forecast for the rest of Sunday afternoon. By the evening hours widespread rain will be out to our west. That will be moving into Central Texas Sunday night into Monday morning. Some heavy rain will be possible overnight but we will gradually see the heaviest rain build to our south throughout the morning hours on Monday. Light rain showers remain possible across Central Texas into the mid-day hours Monday. We should see rain gradually ending north to south into Monday afternoon. If you live in our western areas you may see some light rain continue into the evening.

Temperatures are being influenced by rainfall across Central Texas Sunday. We will slowly see our temperatures cool off behind the front by the evening and overnight hours as cooler air moves in courtesy of strong north/northeast winds. Monday morning will feature temperatures in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. We won’t see much of a warm up take place on Monday as cloudy skies, light rain, and breezy north winds remain in Central Texas. Drier and cooler air will be diving in from the north and that should help keep our temperatures in the 60s all day! If we see some late day clearing of clouds we may see temperatures try to reach 70°. Clouds should be out of our area before waking up Tuesday.

Weather for the rest of the work week will be a lot drier. In fact, after Monday rain chances remain at zero into the weekend. It will be chilly Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs look to remain in the 60s. Morning temperatures will be dipping into the 40s Tuesday morning as we have drier air moving in. Calm winds and that dry air hang around Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, making Wednesday the coldest morning of the week with temperatures possibly dipping in the upper 30s and low 40s! Widespread frost looks unlikely because of how dry our air will be, but if you have any sensitive vegetation, you may want to go ahead and take precautions covering those just in case.

South/southwest winds make a return Thursday. This prompts a warming trend. Still comfortable Thursday with sunshine, dry air in place, and highs in the low 80s. We will warm even more Friday into the weekend with highs around the mid 80s.

