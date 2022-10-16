Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

FILE- Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Wednesday,...
FILE- Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.(Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard that carried 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants to the Massachusetts island where former President Barack Obama owns a mansion. Local officials weren’t told in advance that the migrants were coming.

Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for the flights as part of a campaign to focus attention on what he has called the Biden administration’s failed border policies. He was joining Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the tactic of sending migrants to Democratic strongholds without advance warning,

The two additional sets of flights originally were scheduled for some time before Oct. 3 but apparently were halted or postponed. The contractor hired by Florida later extended the window for the trips until Dec. 1, according to memos released by the state Department of Transportation.

Vertol Systems Company of Destin, Florida, was hired to organize the flights and sent an employee to the state capital of Tallahassee to pick up a hard copy of a $950,000 check after the state didn’t receive paperwork for a direct deposit to the company’s account, according to the documents.

Vertol owner James Montgomerie didn’t answer a phone call and email seeking comments about the flight plans. DeSantis’ office didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Earlier this year the Legislature approved a $12 million budget item to relocate people in the country illegally from Florida to another location. The money came from interest earned from federal funds given to Florida under the American Rescue Plan. While the migrant flights originated in Texas, the charter plane carrying them made a stop in Florida. DeSantis has said that the migrants intention was to come to Florida.

The documents released Friday gave no details of how migrants were recruited in San Antonio for the Martha Vineyard flights nor who was hired to conduct that part of the operation.

Also Friday, A Texas sheriff certified that the 49 migrants flown Martha’s Vineyard last month to be crime victims, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to remain in the United States. The sheriff said an investigation has been opened.

The Martha’s Vineyard flight has also spawned lawsuits accusing Florida of lying to the migrants to get them to agree to the flights.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
Kenneth Corwin
Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral

Latest News

Venezuelan migrants wait for a bus to take them north, at the Northern Bus Station in Mexico...
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in separatist Donetsk
Ukrainian officials say two schools were destroyed by Russian missiles on Sunday.
Ukraine: Two schools destroyed in Russian missile strikes
Catherine Pervan, with Our House Bakery in Benicia, Calif., talks about creating the life-sized...
Mother-daughter bakers sculpt Han Solo out of bread