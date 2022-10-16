Investigators release photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos

By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos in an effort to help area residents identify the fugitive.

Hogan has been on the lam since Sept. 26 when he escaped while under the supervision of a community service manager in Leon Junction.

On Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety added the 37-year-old to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List.

Hogan is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms.

He has ties to Coryell County, including the cities of McGregor and Gatesville.

Hogan does have violent tendencies and is considered dangerous.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

