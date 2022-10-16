Fire engulfs building in downtown Marlin

It is the second large fire in the past few months.
Large fire in downtown Marlin
Large fire in downtown Marlin(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz and Chantel Ropp
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Marlin and the surrounding areas are responding to a structure fire that broke out downtown early Saturday morning.

Area residents say the fire began around 9 a.m.

We’re told the building, in the 200 block of Live Oak St., is historic, and used to be a T-shirt shop that was owned by a local Marlin resident.

The fire is especially devastating, because it is the second large fire to strike downtown Marlin in the past few months.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene working to help extinguish the flames.

We’ll continue to update this story as we get new information.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
Kenneth Corwin
Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral

Latest News

Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida.
D.C. attorney general opens investigation into Republican governors’ relocating migrants to the capital
FILE- Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Wednesday,...
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K Race
Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K Race
Memorial run
4th annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial 5k honors domestic violence victims