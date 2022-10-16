Fire engulfs building in downtown Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Marlin and the surrounding areas are responding to a structure fire that broke out downtown early Saturday morning.

Area residents say the fire began around 9 a.m.

We’re told the building, in the 200 block of Live Oak St., is historic, and used to be a T-shirt shop that was owned by a local Marlin resident.

The fire is especially devastating, because it is the second large fire to strike downtown Marlin in the past few months.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene working to help extinguish the flames.

We’ll continue to update this story as we get new information.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.