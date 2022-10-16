No. 6 Vols exorcise demons, beat No. 3 Tide for first time since 2006

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CBS SPORTS) - Tennessee put an end to 15 years of misery at the hands of Alabama on Saturday as the No. 6 Volunteers upset the No. 3 Crimson Tide 52-49 at Neyland Stadium for Tennessee’s first win over Alabama since 2006.

Vols kicker Chase McGrath drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired to lift his team to the rousing win. No one was more integral to UT’s success than wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who caught a school-record five touchdowns as Tennessee improved to 6-0 with the victory.

A missed 50-yard field goal attempt from Alabama kicker Will Reichard with 15 seconds left gave Tennessee a last-gasp effort, and the Vols capitalized by moving the football into field goal range with two quick completions.

The last time Tennessee beat Alabama, Phillip Fulmer and Mike Shula respectively roamed the sidelines. Nick Saban entered Saturday’s game 15-0 since taking over at Alabama against six different Tennessee coaches, but his normally stout defense could not come up with enough stops against the Vols’ top-ranked offense.

Putting an end to the streak was not easy, though. Tennessee squandered a 28-10 second-quarter lead by allowing Alabama to score on five straight possessions at one point over the second and third quarters.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young put forth a valiant effort in his return from a shoulder injury for the Tide and had Alabama ahead 49-42 midway through the fourth quarter.

But second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel dialed up plenty of offensive answers for Young and Alabama star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Namely, it Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Hyatt who shined for the Volunteers.

COPYRIGHT 2022. CBS SPORTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.