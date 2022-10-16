Ohio 4th grader in remission gets special surprise from WWE superstar

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A Springboro Schools’ 4th-grade student who has fought to overcome cancer for several years got a special surprise from a WWE superstar Friday.

Keegan Atkins found out from WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil that he will be going to the WWE SuperShow Live Event in Dayton on Oct. 22.

Atkins is currently in remission after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2014 and receiving a bone marrow transplant last year, Springboro Schools said.

The fourth grader was sitting with his classmates when O’Neil’s popped up on the screen to tell him the great news.

Not only will Atkins be going to the SuperShow Live Event, but his entire fourth-grade class was also invited. An invitation was also extended to his classmates from third grade, the school said.

