Remains found in Williamson County found to be missing Houston area’s man

Timothy Perez, 31,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified as a missing man from Houston.

The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, who was reported missing on March 5.

The Round Rock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in searching the area.

According to Williamson County, the Texas State Forensic Anthropology Center has custody of the remains and is assisting the Justice of the Peace in determining the cause of death.

“Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Timothy’s death in order to determine the cause of death and to further assist providing closure to the family,” said . Commander John Foster of the Criminal Investigations Division.

KHOU spoke to Perez’s family who told them that he was probably trying to get help and that he was driving to Austin to visit his brother when he went missing.

“He got lost in Austin, Texas and winded-up walking, car trouble, ran out of gas, left his car there in North Austin and walked to Round Rock,” Robert said to KHOU.

Criminal activity or foul play are not suspected at this time.

