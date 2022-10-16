Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store.

Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.

Who’s ready for our first real taste of fall? We have our first real front of Autumn set to move into Central Texas today. This front will bring back below normal temperatures and some much needed rainfall. This rain will put an end to our dry streak that we’ve been on since September 7th. We know this will also help out our current drought situation, but will not be enough to put an end to it as rain deficits are more than 16 inches below normal.

Scattered showers and storms look possible for Central Texas on Sunday. Severe weather is overall unlikely, but a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall look to be the main concerns. Coverage of rain remains scattered throughout the day on Sunday, with our best coverage for all in Central Texas arriving Sunday night and continuing into the mid-day hours on Monday. Rain chances will be decreasing from north to south as we head into the afternoon hours Monday.

The timing of rain looks to arrive for our northern areas late Sunday morning ahead of the front. The front is forecast to dive south through Central Texas during the afternoon hours. As the front arrives, rain chances will build south into our area. We will then track an area of low-pressure moving in from the west, which will bring an increase to our rain chances Sunday night into Monday. You’ll definitely want to have your umbrellas and rain gear ready!

Rain totals look to be around a half-inch to an inch with some isolated higher amounts near an inch and a half possible. Overall we’re thinking the highest totals will be near and west of I-35.

Ahead of the front on Sunday, it will be warm, muggy, and cloudy. Temperatures start out in the upper 60s to near the mid 70s! Afternoon temperatures will be tricky. We should mostly warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s, but with rain moving in along with north winds behind the front, temperatures will be cooling off throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures by Sunday evening look to be in the mid 60s north to mid 70s south.

Heading into a new work week, temperatures look to remain below normal which will be a nice change. Monday with rain lingering, cloudy skies, and strong north winds, temperatures look to struggle to climb to near 70° for the afternoon. As the rain moves out, we’ll have an area of high pressure move into Central Texas. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday look to only warm into the upper 60s! With dry air settling in on Tuesday, temperatures will get quite chill waking up Wednesday. We could see upper 30s and low 40s!

South/southwest winds make a return by Thursday. This prompts a warming trend. Still comfortable Thursday with highs in the low 80s. We will warm even more Friday into the weekend with highs around the mid 80s. We are watching the potential for another front early the following week that may bring back another shot at rain and cooler air. We still need to wait a few days for models to figure that out. We’ll keep you updated!

