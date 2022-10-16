Uvalde Foundation For Kids named 2022 Best of Temple Award winner

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Uvalde Foundation For Kids has been selected for the 2022 Best of Temple Award in the Non-Profit Organization category.

The non-profit was given the award and honored by for their achievements.

According to their website, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids is “Dedicated To Ending ALL FORMS of School Violence Across The Nation & Enriching The Future Of Our Students - One Life At A Time.”

Each year, the Temple Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.

“These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Temple area a great place to live, work and play,” said the organization in a press statement.

Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Temple Award Program and data provided by third parties.

