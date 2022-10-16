Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash

By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a car rolling several times in south Brazos County.

Police said in an arrest report they attempted to stop Laryn Nobles, 21, after recognizing his 2014 Dodge Avenger on Highway 6 near Arrington Road. Officers said they knew Nobles was wanted out of Grimes County on felony warrants for burglary of a habitation and theft of firearms.

Police said Nobles refused to stop and eventually led police on an 11-mile pursuit that reached speeds up to 120 mph. The chase went from Highway 6 to FM 159 but Nobles eventually lost control of the car and flipped it multiple times near FM 159 and McCrory Road.

Even after the crash, police said Nobles tried to escape officers by running towards a wooded area.

Nobles has bonds totaling $750,000 for the charges in Grimes County.

He’s also facing charges related to the pursuit including evading arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle, and possession of marijuana. Bonds for those charges total $24,000.

