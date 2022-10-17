Charitable soul spends almost all her time providing for others

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where a charitable soul spends almost all her time providing for others.
By Pete Sousa
Updated: 15 hours ago
“You are the definition of remarkable. The work that you’re doing is incredible”, Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

Kaye Cathy helps large numbers of people through her work with Bethel Church and Feed My Sheep a non-profit setup to help folks struggling with addiction, poverty and abuse. But as Debbie Harrison, the woman who nominated Kaye illustrates her main focus is helping individuals who fall through the cracks and get stuck to the “Red Tape”. The “Red Tape” that state organizations lending a hand can run in to.

“I put in there that if you were homeless or needy or a domestic violence victim or a dog, Kaye would take care of you.”, Debbie Harrison

And that’s the truth. For example, let’s say someone is in a domestic violence situation and needs to stay at a shelter. Kaye will facilitate the move and take care of their pet which has no place to go.

“We also want to donate $500 dollars to you, and your organization to just help you get more food, help a dog, anything. Whatever you feel is best.” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

She’s also rewarded by giving back. Look no further than “Priceless Beginnings” an effort to help children impacted by domestic violence. They held an event on October 15th to raise funds for the organization and to remember Debbie Harrison’s son, Michael, and his friend Jenna who were both murdered as victims of a repeat domestic abuser. For more information, go to PricelessBeginnings.org

If you know a “Remarkable Person”, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable

