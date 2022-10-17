Congressman John Carter honors Central Texas veterans at 8th annual congressional veteran commendation ceremony

By Madison Herber
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday at A&M Central Texas, Congressman John Carter (TX-31) recognized 10 Central Texas veterans for their wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement.

For Carter, it’s become an annual tradition to recognize local veterans who selflessly gave back to those in need.

The complete list of the 2022 Congressional Veteran Commendation Recipients include:

Charles Auldridge, U.S. Navy (Leander), Richard Arlington Briggs Jr., U.S. Army (Killeen), Tracey Lindette Brown Greene, U.S. Army (Harker Heights), Carl Doering, U.S. Army (Georgetown), Mark Erskine, U.S. Army (Temple), Mitch Fuller, U.S. Army (Hutto), Benny Koshy, U.S. Army (Temple), Juan Rivera, U.S. Army (Killeen), Glenn Towery, U.S. Navy (Round Rock), George Willey, U.S. Navy (Austin).

