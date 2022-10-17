Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On a busy morning in Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down with KWTX @4 anchor to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year.

Ott called the weeks long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s faced in his career where he learned a lot about himself but more importantly the district and community he serves.

“When you get these really thoughtful questions that you have to think through, it all revealed to me that this whole process has very little to do with me and has everything to do with where I serve and who I serve. I didn’t talk about myself in the interviews there were no real questions about me specifically but most of it had to do with where I’m at and what we’re doing,” Ott explained

The Temple School Board first nominated Ott to be considered, where he went against a handful of other nominees from Region 12 which serves around 80 schools.

“Winning the regional honor meant the world to me because these are peers I work with every day,” Ott said.

From there, Ott says he did a series of interviews in Austin before the final round just hours before the winner was announced at the TASB conference in San Antonio.

Being on stage, waiting to find out if he’d won, Ott says felt like a Miss America Pageant.

“Hearing my name I think right away I wanted to gather myself because there was a lot of anxiety walking up on stage there was a lot of emotion. You’re representing the school district but if you’re announced winner you’re also representing Texas at the national level,” Ott said.

The committee noted three factors in its decision to name Ott winner, including partnerships with area businesses to help students beyond the classroom, innovation within the district and relationships not just with students but their parents and grandparents and the opportunities available to them as a member of the Temple community.

