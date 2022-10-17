Drug dealer arrested after trying to enter club with gun in Northgate: police

Kaycon Gage Wilson, of Columbus, Texas
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police working in the Northgate Bar District over the weekend arrested Kaycon Gage Wilson, of Columbus, Texas, after they were notified by a nightclub’s doorman that Wilson attempted to gain entrance to the club with a handgun.

Police said the doorman gave a description of the individual and he was quickly identified and apprehended in the Northgate Public Restrooms.

Officers were able to remove a satchel Wilson was wearing around his shoulder and and allegedly found a Ruger LCP Max .380 firearm.

A search of Wilson’s body uncovered “a plastic bag of marijuana, a plastic bag containing about 29 colorful tablets of various shapes and sizes, a plastic bag containing five individually wrapped smaller bags, each appearing to contain a white powdery substance,” police said.

Officers also found $3,384 in United States currency in the satchel, police said.

Wilson was charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

