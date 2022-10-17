Finally! Rain may be coming to a close, but an October chill arrives soon

We’re jumping for joy across Central Texas this morning because widespread rain, starting Sunday morning, is still lingering this morning! We’re coming close to the end of the precipitation, but rainfall totals have been fairly decent. Widespread totals between and quarter-inch and half-inch were able to climb over 1″ in some spots with heavier downpours as a cold front arrived Sunday afternoon. Rain will diminish as we push past sunrise today, but the cooler air is going to push in and hang around for the first part of the week. Most of today’s rain will be near and east of I-35 before 9 AM. In fact, most locations may dry out before sunrise. Although most of the rain will be finished by mid-morning, showers and storms to our south are still close enough to spark more rain. A few scattered showers could roll through from mid-morning through sunset, but most of the rain will be over. As rain comes to a close, it’s all about temperatures! Morning lows today in the 50s and 60s will only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. As skies clear late today and tonight behind gusty north winds, we’re expecting morning lows to dip into the 40s and low 50s Tuesday.

We’re forecasting some of the coolest temperatures since Spring to show up starting Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. Yes, we’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout all of Tuesday and Wednesday, but the mid-Fall chill will keep highs both on Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid-to-upper 60s. If those temperatures aren’t cool enough for you, overnight lows will be bone-chilling! Tuesday’s lows in the 40s and low 50s will dip into the 30s and low 40s Wednesday! Patchy frost is possible, especially near and east of I-35 and in sheltered and rural locations. In fact, it may be so cold that Wednesday’s record low of 37°, set in 1989, may be challenged! The coldest air from behind this front exits Wednesday. We’ll still see highs in the upper 60s, but lows will only dip into the 40s Thursday and then the 50s Friday.

