How Video Game Industry’s Many Crossovers Strip Them of Their Uniqueness

Fortnite didn’t start the fire, but they sure are adding to the flame.
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cameos, guest stars, and crossovers. What started as a fun way to see characters from across the spectrum of media interact, has grown into a bloated corporate synergy machine that seeks to drain every last drop of value out of any owned IP. I think that sucks.

