‘A lot of memories gone’: Family remembers home that burnt down in Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A once–white home is now a far cry of the black ash left behind here.

Homeowner Denise Dillahunty is still mourning the loss of her former home’s lasting legacy.

“Just a lot of memories gone,” she said when asked what was on her mind seeing the home in flames.

Dillahunty moved into the Robinson home in 1984. It’s where she raised her two oldest children, and eventually a third. In 2017 Dillahunty and her family turned the home into a rental and moved next door.

Then on Sept. 16 most of the inside burned after the renters didn’t put out a barbecue overnight on the wooden porch and the fire quickly spread.

Inside these walls, Dillahunty remembers celebrating Christmases, sharing smiles and exchanging hugs with her three children.

“I think a big one for me is when I came home from Iraq,” Dillahunty’s oldest son Dwaine Fauver said. “I was starting my life over and she fixed me up a room and this is where I started back up.”

Now Dillahunty isn’t sure where she’s going to find the money to tear down the home. She’s spent the last few weeks saving the memories made in this home like the historic doors.

“We had some good times, some bad times,” Dillahunty said. “It was mainly just me and the kids most of the time. I don’t even know what to say or where to begin.”

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department said closing the bedroom doors made a life-or-death difference here.

The family living in the home was able to safely escape through the bedroom windows before the fire spread inside the rooms.

To donate to help Dillahunty and her family, visit the donation drive on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.