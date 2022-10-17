The Robinson Family Farm talks what’s next after a grass fire torched 70 cars

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - After a grand re-opening at their new location last month, a fall favorite had to shut things down early after a large grass fire claimed over seventy vehicles, on Saturday.

The Robinson Family Farm moved to this location because of the ample land size.

Now, some of that land is out of commission until officials can finish their investigation.

Cheyenne Marcus and her husband took their two-year-old to the farm, for the first time, on Saturday.

After being there for an hour, they found themselves stranded.

“I just remember him running back shaking his head saying he couldn’t find it. It was just a waiting game until the fire went out to see if our car was damaged. It looks like it was kind of in the center of everything,” said Marcus when asked to recount Saturday’s events.

Bell county officials are still investigating the fire and have yet to determine who and or what started it.

An eyewitness later returned to the scene to give a statement saying that it was a tossed cigarette to blame--this is yet to be confirmed.

While investigators work out the details, the Robinson’s are doing what they can to help those affected.

Anyone affected by the fire can visit the farm to take insurance pictures and examine the damage.

“It’s not that we’re trying to ignore anybody. We’re not trying to be insensitive to anybody’s feelings at this time, but first and foremost [those affected] will be our priority,” said a tearful Helen Robinson.

The farm is a hotspot for families with young kids meaning that many of the cars involved were carrying a car seat.

“Then we lost her car seat as well which I’m pretty sure is going to be an issue with a lot of people here because a lot of people come out here with their kids,” said Marcus.

The Robinson family is collecting car seat donations for those who lost theirs in the fire. Just send them an email at therobinsonfamilyfarm@gmail.com with information and they’ll be happy to collect the car seat.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.